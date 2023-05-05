OWENSBORO — Perry Wayne Noffsinger, 74, of Owensboro, passed away on May 1, 2023, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 6, 1948, in Greenville. Perry was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Central City. He was a retired locomotive engineer for the ICG and Gateway Western Railroads, and a 1967 graduate of Central City High School. He enjoyed watching his son Neal drag race, old cars, especially corvettes, NASCAR, and collecting NASCAR memorabilia. Perry was also a huge fan of UK basketball.
He was preceded in death by his son, Neal Noffsinger; and his parents, Adrian and Mayme Nell Noffsinger.
Perry is survived by his companion of many years, Beth Beatty; his grandchildren, Kasey and Jaxon; his brother, David (Penny) Noffsinger; his sisters, Vicki Rowe, Debbye (Tony) Groves, and Sandra Ashley; several nieces and nephews; and his stepson, Aaron Christodolou.
As Perry requested, he was cremated and his remains will be placed in a niche in Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens in Owensboro.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Perry at Calvary Baptist Church in Central City at 2 p.m. May 21, 2023. The family would love for you to join them as we remember and celebrate Perry’s life.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of expressions of sympathy, a donation to an animal shelter of your choice would be appreciated. Memories and condolences for the family of Perry Noffsinger may be left at www.glenncares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Perry Noffsinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.