OWENSBORO — Perry Wayne Noffsinger, 74, of Owensboro, passed away on May 1, 2023, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 6, 1948, in Greenville. Perry was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Central City. He was a retired locomotive engineer for the ICG and Gateway Western Railroads, and a 1967 graduate of Central City High School. He enjoyed watching his son Neal drag race, old cars, especially corvettes, NASCAR, and collecting NASCAR memorabilia. Perry was also a huge fan of UK basketball.

He was preceded in death by his son, Neal Noffsinger; and his parents, Adrian and Mayme Nell Noffsinger.

