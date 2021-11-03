METROPOLIS, Ill. — Penny LaJuan Korte, daughter of the late Don Crouch and Billie Ward Crouch, was born in Paragould, Arkansas on Nov. 22, 1958, and passed from this life on Nov. 1, 2021, at her residence in Metropolis, with her family and friends by her side, at the age of 62.
Penny was married to Jerry Ray Korte on July 18, 1981. Penny did not have a lot of knowledge about farm life, but quickly learned, as she spent the next 40 years beside Jerry on their family farm. Jerry survives of the home.
Survivors also include three sons, Jeffrey Korte and wife, Caitlin, of Metropolis, Jason Korte, of Metropolis, and John Wesley Korte, of Brookport; by five precious grandchildren, Thomas Bosecker, Emilee and Rhett Korte, Hunter Korte, and Case Korte; by two sisters, Donna Christian and husband Bobby, of Dexter, Missouri and Holly Bowman and husband Christopher, of Advance, Missouri, and by one brother, Jerry Crouch and wife Tami, of Indianapolis, Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Janice Watson and husband Jim of Roxana, and Judy Watson, of Metropolis. Penny is also survived by several nieces and nephews, along with numerous friends she counted as family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert and Helen Korte, one brother-in-law, David Watson, and one nephew, Terry Watson.
Penny was a teacher’s aide at Jefferson Elementary for 25 years. There, Penny shared her love and passion of reading with her students. She helped to organize the yearly book fair and enjoyed each child’s face when they rushed to show her their book choices. Penny made lifelong friendships at Jefferson and was always able and ready to be there for a teacher or a student.
Penny was a member of the Broadway Church of Christ in Paducah, Kentucky. She enjoyed working in the nursery on Sunday mornings and taking care of the babies. She had an immense faith and her love for God was even greater. This love and relationship with her Lord, was what made her such an inspiration during her illness.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus- McManus Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Dan Owen officiating. Burial will follow in the Zion Evangelical Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Penny’s name to the American Cancer Society, 1 E. Wacker Drive, Ste 1500, Chicago, IL 60601-1851.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Sindle, Ben Sindle, Thomas Bosecker, Todd Watson, Case Korte, and Hunter Korte.
Honorary pallbearers will be Emilee Korte and Rhett Korte, Kevin Logeman, Scott Logeman, Lee Markus, Larry Markus, Matt Stratmeyer Marc Stratmeyer, and Cody Strong.
Music will be provided by Jed Lovejoy.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
