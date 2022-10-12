BROOKPORT, Ill. — Peggy Brinker Watts, 72, of Brookport, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Southgate Health Care Center.
Services will be held at noon Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. John’s Church on Waldo Church Road with Jeff Bremer officiating. Burial will follow in the church Cemetery.
Peggy is survived by one son, Tyson Watts; six grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy Yates and Patty Waynick; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by one son, Adam Brinker; and one sister. Her parents were, Floyd “Butch” and Dimple (Butterfield) Brinker.
Friends may call from 11 a.m.-noon Friday at St. John’s Church.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Church Cemetery 6201 Waldo Church Road, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
