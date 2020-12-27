Peggy Sue Rogers, 88, of Paducah, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, with her family by

her side.

Peggy Sue was a homemaker and dedicated military

wife for over 20 years. She was a talented baker with strong family ties. Her children and grandchildren held

a special place in

her heart. No one

was a stranger

to Peggy. She welcomed everyone into her home with open arms. In her

free time, Peggy enjoyed traveling

and shopping.

Peggy also spent

time volunteering

for the Red Cross.

She was a member

of First Christian

Church in Paducah.

Peggy is survived

by three children, Connie (James) Sterling, Donna (Chris) Phillips, and Jeannie (Phill) Ensmenger; three siblings, Grace Skinner, Arch Cash

Jr., and Mary Jane Cash; 10 grandchildren,

Taylor Hawkins, Jimmy (Kristy) Sterling, Todd

(Gloria) Hawkins, Justen Mann, Haley (Randy) Wolford, Corey (Hayley)

Mann, Alli (Jess) Hensley, Camden (Abby) Ensmenger, Nick (Bethany) Ensmenger, and Jennifer (Allen) Bean; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding Peggy

in death is her husband, John

Rogers; her parents, Arch and Rebecca Cash; and six

siblings, Charles

Reid, Woodson, Deniece, Clara Jean, Beverly Ann, and Marlene.

A memorial

service for Peggy

Sue will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021,

at Lindsey Funeral Home with Rev.

Todd Hawkins officiating. Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. until

the service hour. Burial will follow

at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton.

Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge

of arrangements.

