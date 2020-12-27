Peggy Sue Rogers, 88, of Paducah, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, with her family by
her side.
Peggy Sue was a homemaker and dedicated military
wife for over 20 years. She was a talented baker with strong family ties. Her children and grandchildren held
a special place in
her heart. No one
was a stranger
to Peggy. She welcomed everyone into her home with open arms. In her
free time, Peggy enjoyed traveling
and shopping.
Peggy also spent
time volunteering
for the Red Cross.
She was a member
of First Christian
Church in Paducah.
Peggy is survived
by three children, Connie (James) Sterling, Donna (Chris) Phillips, and Jeannie (Phill) Ensmenger; three siblings, Grace Skinner, Arch Cash
Jr., and Mary Jane Cash; 10 grandchildren,
Taylor Hawkins, Jimmy (Kristy) Sterling, Todd
(Gloria) Hawkins, Justen Mann, Haley (Randy) Wolford, Corey (Hayley)
Mann, Alli (Jess) Hensley, Camden (Abby) Ensmenger, Nick (Bethany) Ensmenger, and Jennifer (Allen) Bean; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding Peggy
in death is her husband, John
Rogers; her parents, Arch and Rebecca Cash; and six
siblings, Charles
Reid, Woodson, Deniece, Clara Jean, Beverly Ann, and Marlene.
A memorial
service for Peggy
Sue will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021,
at Lindsey Funeral Home with Rev.
Todd Hawkins officiating. Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. until
the service hour. Burial will follow
at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge
of arrangements.
