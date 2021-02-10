BENTON — Peggy Sue Darnell, 65, of Benton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at her home.
Born Friday, July 8, 1955, in Murray, she was the daughter of the late Paul Phillips Burd and the late Isabella (McGregor) Burd.
She was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church, where she has been the custodian for over 30 years.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Terry D. Darnell of Benton; son, Jeffrey Darnell (wife Ashley) of Benton; daughter, Sarah Palmer (husband T.J.) of Benton; sisters, Vicki Baker of Fairdealing and Phyllis Dunn of Benton; and grandchildren, Reese Palmer, Hattie Darnell and Harlow Darnell.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home. Joel Frizzell will officiate.
Interment will follow the service in Cole Cemetery, Benton.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
