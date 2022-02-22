BENTON — Peggy Ann Vasseur Powell, 82, of Benton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She worked for over forty years as an LPN for both Dr. Harold King and Dr. Paul Schaper before retiring.
She was a member at Zion’s Cause Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Ronda Chambers of Paducah and Tammi LaManna of Corsicana, Texas; one sister Robbie Jean Thomasson; four grandchildren, Ellie Chambers, Emily Chambers, John Chambers, and Justis LaManna.
She was preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers. Her parents were Raymond and Bessie Vasseur.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr. Charles Frazier will officiate and burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Zion’s Cause Baptist Church, 1532 US-68, Benton, KY 42025.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements.
You may leave a message or send a Hug from Home balloon to the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
