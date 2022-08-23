MAYFIELD — Peggy Nall Bridwell Ballard passed away on August 21, 2022.
She was a retired librarian for Graves County School System. She was a 1957 graduate of Marion (KY) High School. She was a graduate of Murray State University. A member of First United Methodist Church in Mayfield.
She is survived by two daughters, Lindy Bridwell of Mayfield and Leann Bridwell of England; a grandson, Wesley Cooper of Mayfield; a granddaughter, Joelle Cooper of Mayfield; a sister, Patricia Hayden of Texas; and a nephew, James Cockes of Texas.
She was preceded in death by a son, Lane Bridwell and her parents, James O. Nall and Florence Phillips Nall.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Ballard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.