LA CENTER — On Good Friday, April 10, 2020, Peggy Jean Cooper of La Center died at 12:15 p.m. at her home.
She was born on June 5, 1950, in Paducah to Neal and Doris Cooper of La Center.
Peggy Cooper is survived by her mother, Doris Cooper of La Center; her brother, Jim (Jane) Cooper of La Center; her sister, Cathy (Jim) Schenck of Lexington; her niece, Jill Cooper of Paducah; her nephew, Jeff (Mary Lee) Cooper of West Paducah; her nephew, David Schenck of College Station, Texas; her two great nephews, Jake Cooper and Will Cooper of West Paducah; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Neal Cooper, and her grandparents, J. D. and Lela Cooper and Dorsie and Eva Mae Powell.
Peggy was a graduate of Ballard Memorial High School in the class of 1968. She was one of the very first lifetime members of the Ballard Memorial High School Alumni Association and has been supportive ever since. She always enjoyed reading and keeping up with the school and all of the activities. She thoroughly enjoyed her 50th class reunion last year since she did not get to come to very many other ones.
After high school graduation, she attended Murray State University and graduated in 1972. Immediately following graduation she went to Thailand as an IFYE student for six months. IFYE is International Foreign Exchange Student Program that was affiliated with 4-H. She was very active in 4-H in her teen years and always wanted to participate in the program. She thoroughly enjoyed this trip and always wanted to go back.
When she returned, she attended Indiana University where she received her Master’s Degree in dietetics. She then went to University of Kansas for her internship as a dietician. After this Peggy began a lifelong career as a dietician in Daytona Beach, Florida—working all over Florida for 30 plus years and one year in New Mexico. She served in varying positions with the Florida state and national dieticians/dietetics associations, the last one as president of the national association.
Upon her retirement Peggy moved back to Kentucky, which she has enjoyed very much. She was a member of the Oscar United Methodist Church. She became an active member of the Oscar Homemakers Club—she had been a mailbox member for several years in Florida. She enjoyed traveling, scuba diving, and even a little white water rafting in her younger years, and then as she said she went to walking, reading and watching UK basketball and golf on television.
Her favorite activity was enjoying and keeping up with her niece and nephews and all of their activities. Aunt Peg, as she was affectionately called, enjoyed getting to play with her two great nephews whom she adored. She was not around as much when the other three were growing up. Not only did she adore the niece and nephews, she adored and loved her entire family. Peg was a very giving person to many individuals and special groups.
Peggy fought a rather short battle with cancer for about three months. When she was told that she had cancer, she replied, “whatever it is, it is. I can handle it. I can handle all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Phillipians 4:13.
May Peggy Cooper be remembered for her love of God and family, her bravery and courage as she faced adversity and the example that she set for us with her perfectionism and giving nature.
Since she died on “Good Friday,” she can enjoy a beautiful Easter with her Lord and Saviour.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7.
Memorial contributions may be given to Ballard County 4-H,%Ballard County Extension Office, P. O. Box 237, LaCenter, KY 42056 or Ballard Memorial High School Alumni Association,% Jane Cooper, 76 N. Garrett Road, LaCenter, KY 42056
In compliance with health and safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Peggy Cooper will be private.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
