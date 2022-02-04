SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Peggy Diane Eutsler, 70, of Summerville, wife of John Howard Eutsler, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2022, at her residence.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on from 6 — 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 511 E. 5th N St., Summerville, SC 29483.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to ASPCA PO BOX 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Peggy was born on Jan. 1, 1952, in Keiser, West Virginia, daughter of the late Charles and Margaret McGuiness. She was an RN for 45 years and always put her patients first. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Peggy lived for her family, grandchildren who were her pride and joy, and mostly for her husband.
Survivors in addition to her husband of 50 years are two children, Heath Matthew Eutsler (Heather), of Buckeye, Arizona, and Heather Diane Wernet (Todd), of Ladson; five grandchildren, Charles Arthur Eutsler, Briar Marie Eutsler, Matthew Cole Eutsler, Charlotte Elizabeth Eutsler, and Cecileigha Diane Wernet; three step-grandchildren: Jordan Todd Wernet, Devon Charles Wernet, and Breeanna Cheyenne Wernet; four great-grandchildren, Selena, Elena, Anthony and Logan; three siblings, James Arthur McGuinness, of Paducah, Kentucky, Joe David McGuinness, of Houston, Texas, and Sharon Lee Hammons, of Goose Creek; she was predeceased by one grandson, Tyler Eutsler.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 S. Main St., Summerville, SC 29483; 843-873-4040.
