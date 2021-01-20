BENTON — Peggy Deloris (Chambers) Filbeck, 76, of Benton, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation Center in Salem. She was a retired Instructional Assistant for South Marshall Elementary School and was a member of Oak Level United Methodist Church.
Peggy loved gardening, raising flowers, making flower arrangements, and anticipating the return of her many hummingbirds each year. She was well known among family and friends for her wonderful cooking talent. A faithful follower of Christ, Peggy was involved with her church at every opportunity. She was especially proud of her family and loved spoiling her grandchildren.
Born Aug. 15, 1944, in Decaturville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late James Chambers and the late Virginia (Henson) Dugger. She was preceded in death by sons, Kerry Filbeck and Kevin Filbeck; and sisters, Dixie Thweatt and Martha Lyles.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Eldridge Donald “Donnie” Filbeck of Benton; son, Dr. Kent Filbeck and wife Lisa of Owensboro; brothers, Gerald Chambers of Benton, Jim Chambers of Charlotte, North Carolina; and grandchildren, Ashley Filbeck and Alex Filbeck of Owensboro.
A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Lear officiating.
Interment will follow in Benton Cemetery, Benton.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Kerry and Kevin Scholarship Fund, 2638 Wood Haven, Owensboro, KY 42303.
