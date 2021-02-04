METROPOLIS, Ill. — Peggy L. Bacon, age 82 of Metropolis, died at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Massac Memorial Hospital.
Per her request there will be no services.
She was a member of Weaver Creek Baptist Church.
Peggy is survived by her children, John O. Bacon Jr. of Ozark, Nathan Bacon of Eldorado, Sharon Windhorst of Monte Vista, Colorado, and Abilene McKnight and husband Paul of Brookport; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Dan J. Troutt of Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, John O. Bacon Sr.; four sisters and six brothers. Her parents were Louis and Maude (Renfro) Troutt.
Memorials may be made in Peggy’s name to Project Hope Humane Society, P.O. Box 125, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
