Peggy Ann Watkins passed away peacefully at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital on Feb. 11, 2021. She was 84 years old. From 1960 to 1990, Mrs. Watkins taught biology, anatomy and physiology, and chemistry at Symsonia High School and Graves County High School. She was beloved teacher, colleague, and friend to many. She had been a member of Clarks River Baptist Church as well as Symsonia Methodist Church.
Mrs. Watkins studied at Murray State University and The University of Kentucky, earning degrees in biology, English, and education. At UK, she often spoke of being the only woman in her science classes. She was a trailblazer in her fields as well as a compassionate mentor to her students; but perhaps her greatest love was her family. As a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she lived a life that was full of joy, wit, wisdom, imagination, kindness, and most of all, grace.
Peggy Watkins is survived by her two daughters, Angelia Perkins and Lisa Gamble, both of Symsonia; one sister, Jane Helmy of Atlanta, Georgia; three grandchildren, Andrew (Cate) Perkins of Lexington, Lea Ann (Kevin) Stahr, and Liz (Logan) Perkins-Walker both of Symsonia; four great-grandchildren, Bryson Walker, Madison Walker, and Lane Stahr of Symsonia and Walter Perkins of Lexington; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Billy Watkins; one son-in-law, Joey Gamble; one brother, Ruby Thomas Ivy; one sister, Oneida Ivy; and her parents, Ruby Presley and Audrey Brooks Ivy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations in Mrs. Watkins’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association — a fitting tribute to the remarkable woman they love so dearly, and one who touched so many lives during her own.
Due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a public memorial service at this time. A private service will be held instead. Mrs. Watkins will be laid to rest next to her husband Billy at the Symsonia Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
