FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Peggy Ann Thompson Russell, 88, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Community Hospice Jane and Bill Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach.

She was born Oct. 27, 1934, in Paducah, Kentucky, to the late Horace Francis and Maude Elizabeth Barger Thompson. She grew up in Paducah and graduated from Augusta Tilghman High School in 1952. She married the love of her life, William Robert Russell, Sr. on Dec. 27, 1953. Married over 38 years until Bill’s death in early 1992, they raised four children who knew them as hard working, kind, loving parents who expected them to become the best they could be at their individual goals. Peggy’s family was the greatest love of her life.

