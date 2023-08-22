FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Peggy Ann Thompson Russell, 88, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Community Hospice Jane and Bill Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach.
She was born Oct. 27, 1934, in Paducah, Kentucky, to the late Horace Francis and Maude Elizabeth Barger Thompson. She grew up in Paducah and graduated from Augusta Tilghman High School in 1952. She married the love of her life, William Robert Russell, Sr. on Dec. 27, 1953. Married over 38 years until Bill’s death in early 1992, they raised four children who knew them as hard working, kind, loving parents who expected them to become the best they could be at their individual goals. Peggy’s family was the greatest love of her life.
In addition to being a partner in her husband’s service station business as the office manager and bookkeeper, she also managed the needs of the household and children. She supported her children in PTA, band and church activities. She was an excellent cook. She won awards for her needlepoint pieces. She also won employee of the year in 1995 and 1996 at the All for One store in the Kentucky Oaks Mall.
Peggy was an active member of the Immanuel Baptist Church. She and her husband were very involved in the Lone Oak Lions Club in McCracken County as well.
Peggy is predeceased by her husband, Bill; a son, John Matthew Russell; her parents, Horace Thompson and Maude Thompson and five siblings: Tommy Thompson, Shirley Kirk, Lydia Filbeck, Dorothy Newsome and Randy Thompson.
Peggy leaves behind her children: Vickie Maley (Don) in Fernandina Beach; William (Bill) Russell, Jr. (Sandy) in Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Judy Russell in Louisville, Kentucky; her three grandchildren: Elizabeth Russell in Nashville, Tennessee; and Alison Gray and Sam Gray in Louisville, Kentucky; sisters-in-law, Peggy Dean and Patsy Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Lindsey’s Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and family from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.
She will be laid to rest alongside her husband and son at Woodlawn Cemetery directly following the service.
Donations may be made in her memory to Immanuel Baptist Church in Paducah.
