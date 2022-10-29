Pearl Reeves, 88, of Calvert City, formerly of Hickman, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mrs. Reeves was born in Hickman on June 27, 1934, to the late Rube and Emma (Chaney) Coffey. She was a member of the First Church of God in Hickman and was bookkeeper for Hickman Water and Gas for many years. Pearl moved to Paducah in 1980 where she retired as an administrative assistant for the former Western Baptist Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Elvis, Henry, Dave, and John Coffey, and sisters, Christine Hall, Claudine Aday, Virginia Jo Coffey, and Martha Love.
Pearl is survived by her son, Terry (Vanessa) Reeves of Metropolis, Illinois; granddaughter, Kelly MacLean (Nate), and great-granddaughter Ella MacLean of Lebanon, Tennessee.
A graveside service for Mrs. Reeves will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Hickman City Cemetery with Jason Sipes officiating. Burial will follow.
Family and friends are asked to gather at the Hickman City Cemetery prior to service time.
Strong Funeral Home of Hickman is in charge of arrangements.
