Pearl Irene Bottoms Wood, 86, of Paducah, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Pearl was born and raised in Oakland City, Indiana, and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Education from Murray State University. She began her teaching career at Reidland Middle School in 1965 as a math teacher. She was well-loved by students and faculty alike. She continued teaching there until the early ’90s, when she retired to be with her husband who had recently retired from his job at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.
For much of her life, Pearl had been an active participant in various religious, educational, and women’s associations such as a member of Reidland Methodist Church since 1965, the United Methodist Women, local, state, and national Educational Associations, Retired Teachers, the Paducah Cooperative Ministry and a former Chairman of the Board of West Kentucky Family Services (OMNI).
Pearl loved traveling, especially with her husband. They found reasons to travel to various destinations across the country, sometimes taking grandchildren with them. It was easy for her to laugh and she found ways to provide happiness to those around her. She was game for most anything. She was in her 80s when she let a grandson talk her into riding a zipline and when she reached the end, she was ready to ride again. Pearl loved life and was a pleasure to around. She will be greatly missed.
Pearl is survived by her three children, James R. “Jim” Wood of Ballard County, Gwen R. Edwards, and husband, Steve of Livingston County and Mark A. Wood and wife, Kris of Marshall County; she was a proud progenitor of eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, William O. Bottoms, and wife, Sondra of Evansville, Indiana; and a niece.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. “Jamie” Wood Sr.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Rosebower Cemetery with Rev. Joe Hansen officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Paducah Cooperative Ministry 402 Legion Dr. Paducah, KY 42003 or to Reidland United Methodist Church 5515 Reidland Rd. Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
