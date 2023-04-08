Pauline Weaver Holt, 89, of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at her home.

Mrs. Holt was born in the community of Good Hope in Livingston County, on Feb. 14, 1934, to the late Paul and Addie Lawless Weaver. Pauline was a member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church and a graduate of Draughons Business College. She loved to go on long vacations with her family, where she had visited all fifty states and several foreign countries. Pauline was known as a very “classy” lady and presented herself well everywhere she went. She will be remembered by her family as having a strong Christian faith, and was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.

Service information

Apr 11
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Apr 10
Visitation
Monday, April 10, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
