Pauline Weaver Holt, 89, of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Holt was born in the community of Good Hope in Livingston County, on Feb. 14, 1934, to the late Paul and Addie Lawless Weaver. Pauline was a member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church and a graduate of Draughons Business College. She loved to go on long vacations with her family, where she had visited all fifty states and several foreign countries. Pauline was known as a very “classy” lady and presented herself well everywhere she went. She will be remembered by her family as having a strong Christian faith, and was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Robin Leigh Holt of Paducah; one grandson, Robert “Hummer” Weaver Holt of Paducah; one niece Susan Clark Sacharnoski of Paducah; one nephew, Greg Weaver of Paducah; two great-nephews, Drew Ramage and Devin Ramage; a great-niece, Caitlin Weaver; and a special caregiver, Pam Crowe.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert Bryan Holt; her parents; two sisters, Patsy Dean Weaver and Rita Clark; and one brother, Dennis “Buddy” Weaver.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jason Burnett Officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum, 205 N. Walker St., Marion Kentucky, 42064.
