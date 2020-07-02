HERMITAGE, Tenn. — Pauline (Morgan) Stringer Stegall Gamble, 97, of Hermitage, formerly of Salem, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday morning, June 28, 2020, at McKendree Village in Hermitage.
Mrs. Gamble was born April 3, 1923, to the late R. B. and Edna (Roberts) Morgan. After graduating from Salem High School, she continued her education at Murray State University completing her degree as a graduate valedictorian.
She completed her Master’s Degree as well as 30 college hours above. Music and helping others learn was a highlight of her life as she taught in the Livingston County School District. Giving Private music lessons was also an enjoyment. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church and owned and operated Morgan Dry Goods, which was established by her parents. She was a Kentucky Colonel. Her many interests included painting, researching history and genealogy, writing, and traveling.
During her lifetime, she visited all 50 states and 17 different countries. In her final years, she played the organ and led the choir at the Chapel at McKendree.
She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Hart (Ronnie) of San Antonio, Texas, Darilyn Stringer of Hermitage; son, Paul Stringer (Cat) of Katy, Texas; grandchildren, Ashley Grace (Aaron), Heather Alisha Mason of Gordonsville, Natalie Starr Stringer of The Woodlands, Texas, Giorgia Nicole Stringer of The Woodlands, Texas, and Clint Vincent Stringer of California; and great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jenna, Anna, Collin, Landon, Colton, Hutton, and Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Darrell E. Stringer, W. T. Stegall, and Bill Gamble; grandchild, Zachary Hart; and her parents.
Funeral services will be Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, with the Rev. John East to officiate. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Miss Pauline Music Scholarship Fund, c/o Boyd Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 26, Salem, KY 42078.
Condolences may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
