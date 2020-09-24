CADIZ — Pauline Jones Crump, 84, of Cadiz, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at Shady Lawn Nursing and Rehabilitation. A native of the Between the Rivers section of Trigg County, she was born September 28, 1935, the daughter of the late Lanis and Leenora (Higgins) Jones. She was retired from Lake Barkley State Resort Park as Group Sales Coordinator and was a longtime active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rhybon Crump; step-father, Alvin Hale Crump; a brother, Donald Jones; and a niece, Lori Jones.
She is survived by a son, Raybon (Kim) Crump, Jr. of Cadiz; a daughter, Paula (James) Flood of Cadiz; a granddaughter, Brittney (Bradley) Stewart; two great-grandchildren, Aniston Stewart and Malachi Stewart; a sister, Retta Balentine of Cadiz; sister-in-law, Judy Cannon Jones of Almo; and nephew, Lucas Jones of Almo.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Nick Clark officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service at Oak Grove Baptist Church from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc., 138 Main Street in Cadiz.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 45 Floyd Sumner Road, Cadiz, KY 42211.
