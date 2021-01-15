LOUISVILLE — Pauline Houston Jones, age 98, of Louisville, Kentucky, died on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Baptist Health Louisville. She was a lifetime resident of Murray prior to 2015.
Mrs. Jones was born on Aug. 14, 1922, in Calloway County to the late Marvin E. Houston and Lillie Mae Holland Houston. She was a member of the Memorial Baptist Church in Murray and was a member of the Sanctuary Sunday School Group and the Welcoming Committee at the church. She was retired from Shirley Florist in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Wayne Jones; as well as one brother, Charles E. Houston.
Survivors include one daughter, Paulette Jones Hulme and husband Mark of Louisville; one son, Phillip Wayne Jones and wife Suzi of Madison, Alabama; one granddaughter, Lindsey Boone and husband Doug of Louisville; one great-grandson, Miller Boone of Louisville; as well as a sister-in-law, Mrs. Betty Jo Wiggins Houston of Canton, Mississippi; three nieces, Ms. Stacey Houston of Ridgeland, Mississippi, Mrs. Vanessa Bowen and husband John of Tupelo, Mississippi, and Mrs. Kendra Hawkins and husband Terry of Madison, Mississippi; one nephew, Cal Houston of Canton, Mississippi; and three great-nieces, Frances Bowen, Georgeanna Bowen, and Audra Hawkins.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns and Nick Hutchinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon — 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
