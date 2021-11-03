VIENNA, Ill. — Pauline Gholson, 86, of Vienna, passed away at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Vienna.
Pauline is survived by her children, Christine Meade of Marion, Carolyn Foster, of Arizona City, Arizona, Roger Gholson, of Buckeye, Arizona, and Rodney Gholson, of Vienna, Illinois; nine grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren; and a brother, Carroll Partain of McLeansboro.
Pauline was preceded in death by her mother, Irene Owen Partain; and her husband, Rev. William “Bill” Gholson.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, 10 a.m. Nov. 4, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Vienna. A graveside committal service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hickory Hill Cemetery near Broughton.
Visitation will be from 5 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Additionally, there will be visitation Thursday, 9-10 a.m. Nov. 4, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Vienna.
Memorials may be made to the resident activities fund at Autumn Ridge Supportive Living, c/o Arrowleaf, P.O. Box 1328, Vienna, IL 62995; or to the resident activities fund at Hillview Health Care Center, 512 North 11th Street, Vienna, IL 62995.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.
