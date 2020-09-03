MAYFIELD — Paulette Tyler, 68, of Mayfield, died at 7:55 a.m. Saturday August 29, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was a member of New Vision Ministries in Mayfield.
She is survived by her husband, Herb Tyler; a son, Richard Tyler of Mayfield; two sisters, Joyce Biles of Paducah and Charlotte Carter of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and two brothers, Don Gaines and Ralph Gaines, both of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Arthetta Travis Gaines; five sisters; and four brothers.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Pastor Gregg Hussey officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
