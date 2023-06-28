CADIZ — Paulette Pruitt Doss, 73, of Cadiz, passed away at 10:26 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She was born on Oct. 6, 1949, in Fulton, to the late Virgil Pruitt and Ethel Payne Pruitt. Paulette was a Bookkeeper for H&G Construction. She was a member of Heartland Church. Paulette was 4th runner-up in the Miss Kentucky Beauty Pageant and enjoyed dancing in her younger years. She was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat fan that never missed a game and would often send her husband outside so he wouldn’t distract her from the game.
Paulette is survived by her husband of 17 years, Melvin R. Doss; two daughters, Kari Averill and Amy Curd both of Murray, Kentucky; sister, Joedda Jordan of Paducah, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Alec Strieter, Nolan Averill, Emma Grace Curd and Trendon Curd.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.