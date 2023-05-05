Paula Mae Quigley, 58, of Paducah, passed away at 5:52 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at her home.
Paula Mae was born in Mounds City, Illinois, on Saturday, Oct. 10, 1964, to John and Anita Fayard, while on vacation. She loved dogs, especially her dog “Deet”, and will be remembered for her sweet disposition, and compassionate heart toward others. As a nail technician, Paula enjoyed enhancing the beauty of her clients and she will be greatly missed. Her faith was very important to her as a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.
Mrs. Quigley is survived by her husband, Robert Joseph Quigley; her mother-in-law, Chistine Roof Quigley; her brothers-in-law, Gaylerd Quigley (Ann) of St. Louis, Missouri, Howard Quigley (Ann) of Republic, Missouri, and Dennis Quigley (Kellie) of Paducah; her 12 nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Quigley was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. John Milton Fayard and Anita Fayard; her sisters, Tina Fayard and Johnna Snow; her nephew, Jeremy Canape; her father-in-law, Gerald Quigley.
A memorial funeral mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Gary Clark officiating. An urn burial will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the charity of your choice.
All arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
