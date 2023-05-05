Paula Mae Quigley, 58, of Paducah, passed away at 5:52 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at her home.

Paula Mae was born in Mounds City, Illinois, on Saturday, Oct. 10, 1964, to John and Anita Fayard, while on vacation. She loved dogs, especially her dog “Deet”, and will be remembered for her sweet disposition, and compassionate heart toward others. As a nail technician, Paula enjoyed enhancing the beauty of her clients and she will be greatly missed. Her faith was very important to her as a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.

Service information

May 6
Memorial Service
Saturday, May 6, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Francis deSales Catholic Church
116 South 6th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
May 6
Visitation
Saturday, May 6, 2023
8:00AM-10:00AM
St. Francis deSales Catholic Church
116 South 6th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
