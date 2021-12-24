MAYFIELD — Paula J. King, 62, of Mayfield, passed away at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
Paula was a typesetter for Mayfield Printing Company and was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Greg King, of Mayfield; son, Jacob King, of Wingo; two sisters, Sandra Sanderson and Pat (Wayne) Palmer, both of Mayfield; and two brothers, Mike (Rhoda) Farris and Mark (Cindy) Farris, both of Mayfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James E. “Pete” & Louise (McClure) Farris Sr.; brother, James E. “Pete” Farris Jr.; and sister, Pam Farris Cox.
Funeral services for Paula will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Ronnie Stinson Sr. will officiate with burial to follow in the Maplewood Cemetery. Friends are invited to call at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, between 5 — and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
