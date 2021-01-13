Paula Joy Stowe Holmes, 63, of the Future City community, died on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at her home.
She was an artist, known in those circles as “Selah Joy,” and an avid gardener. She was a member of McKendree United Methodist Church but was of the Catholic faith since she converted while living in Colorado.
She is survived by a daughter, Jessica Joy McClain; two sons, John and Aaron Knight; and four grandchildren, Ian and Tanner Leatherman, Paige Marie and Steele Knight.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at McKendree United Methodist Church in Kevil with the Rev. Bill Miller officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.