CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Dr. Paul Wesley Schaper, 88, of Chesterfield passed away on Jan. 23, 2023, at his residence. He was born Oct. 3, 1934, in Lincoln County (Troy), son of Lawrence and Esther (nee Knipmeyer) Schaper.
Paul received an MD from the University of Missouri in 1959 and completed a residency in General Surgery at Saint Louis County Hospital in Clayton.
In 1964, he moved to the town of Benton in Marshall County, Kentucky, where he practiced general surgery at the local hospital for over 40 years until retiring at age 70.
Paul is survived by his wife, Evangeline; his sister, Althea in Independence, Kansas; son, Dr. Lawrence (Larry) and his wife Kim in Louisville, Kentucky; daughter, Diane and her husband Ned Mozier in St. Charles; and daughter, Julie and her husband Phil Shomo who live in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Caitlin (nee Mozier) Yang, Jessica (nee Schaper) Finney, Luke Shomo, Hannah (nee Mozier) Grooms, Alex Schaper, Dylan Mozier, Caleb Shomo, and Austin Schaper; and seven great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Friendship Village Chesterfield, 15201 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday Jan. 28.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chaplain’s Fund c/o Friendship Village Chesterfield, 15201 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield MO 63017, Gideon’s Marshall County, P.O. Box 206, Benton, Ky 42025 or Salvation Army, 1130 Hampton Ave., #3147, St. Louis, MO 63139.
