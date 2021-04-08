FANCY FARM — Paul Leo Walsh, 89, of Fancy Farm, died at 4:27 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Mills Health & Rehab Facility.
Mr. Walsh was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and was a retired maintenance man.
He is survived by three daughters, Angie Burgess of Mayfield, Joni Magness of Reidland, and Becca Walsh of St. Petersburg, Florida; a son, Pat Walsh of Frankfort; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Edna Walsh; second wife, Faye Walsh; four brothers; four sisters; a grandson; and a granddaughter. His parents were John Joseph and Clara Elizabeth Enright Walsh.
Memorial Mass will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm with Fr. Darrell Venters officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Jerome Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 26.
Friends may call after 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
