Paul Tilden Steele, 86, of Paducah, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was born on Dec. 8, 1936, in Ballard County to the late Nathan Steele and Mary Burnett Steele. Paul was a purchasing agent for Hoe Supply for 36 years and retired from Millwork Sales. He was a member of Southland Baptist Temple. Paul taught the Senior Mens Sunday School Class for 20 years at Newton Creek Baptist Church. He served many years on the Ballard County Telephone Co-Op Board of Directors. Paul enjoyed fishing, golf, Kentucky Wildcats and the St. Louis Cardinals but especially his grandchildren and his great-grandsons.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Myra Price Steele; daughter, Becky Farr and husband, Bob, of Paducah, Kentucky; sister, Lois Nance of Paducah, Kentucky; three grandchildren, McLane Crane and husband, Alex, Madison Blankenship and husband, Jacob, and Leslie Schillaci and husband, Mike; four great grandchildren, Joe & Vince Schillaci and Grayson & Campbell Crane; several nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.