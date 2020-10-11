KEVIL — Paul Thomas DePew, 75, of Kevil, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his home.
Mr. DePew is survived by his sons, Johnny DePew of Deltona, Florida, Darrell Grim of Kevil, and Timmy Grim of Kevil; his daughter, Tina Fugate of Kevil; one brother, Roland (Amy) DePew of Pennsylvania; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Betty DePew; and one sister, Judith DePew.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.