METROPOLIS, Ill. — Paul “Snooky” Johnston, 72, of Metropolis, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his residence with his loving family by his side.
A Celebration of Life with a meal and fellowship following will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Girl Scout House in Metropolis with Melissa Simpson officiating.
Snooky was retired from Laborers Local 1320 and the city of Metropolis, where he served as public works director under mayor Beth Clanahan. He was a member of the War Bluff Trail Riders. He had a love for riding horses, trail riding, and camping. He was the one to call when something broke as he was “Mr. Fix It.” Most of the time he could be found in the garage or on his lawn mower or tractor. Snooky was one of a kind.
Snooky is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cheryl (Scarborough) Johnston; one daughter, Kimberly Johnston Shelton; three sons, Paul Johnston, Chris Johnston, and Michael Johnston; five grandchildren; granddog, Smokey; brother, Albert Johnston; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and JoAnn Dennis.
Snooky was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Helen (Baggett) Johnston; sister, Paulette Parmely; brother, Richard Duff; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack and Barbara Scarborough.
Memorials may be made in Snooky’s name to Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy, 6075 Clinton Road, Paducah, KY 42001; or Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
