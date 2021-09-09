LOWES— Paul Sloan, 82, of Lowes, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a past commander of the Mayfield and Graves County Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans. He was a Chaplain Corps with the United States Army, Air Force, and National Guard. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and DAV. He was a retired journeyman plumber with Local 184 Union Hall.
He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Sloan; his mother, Iris Naomi Sloan. He was also preceded in death by several siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dianne Sloan; two daughters, Joyce Sloan (Mike) Hensley, Deborah (Eddie) Lawson; one son, Paul Sloan Jr.; his sisters, Judy Sloan Acuff, Betty Sloan Glenn; his stepdaughter, Melissa (Thomas) Dodson; stepson, Michael DeSpain; and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Lowes Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Vance officiating. Burial will follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
