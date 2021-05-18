Paul Revere Harp, 87, of Paducah, died at 1:12 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at his home.
Paul was born in Vero Beach, Florida, on Thursday, February 15, 1934, to Paul and Beulah Harp. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church, the Gideons, and the Concord Fire Department. He served as president and past president of the Concord Lions Club and owned and operated HARP Auto Repair in Concord for over 20 years. He retired as a mechanic with Triangle Enterprises, Inc.
Mr. Harp is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Teague Harp; his daughter, Kerry Harp Compton (Greg), of St. Peters, Missouri; his sons, Paul R. Harp III (Arnee), of Vine Grove, Kentucky, Nicholas Harp, of Orlando, Florida; his sister, Melba Wolverton, of Vero Beach, Florida; his brother, Billy Harp (Kathy), of Vero Beach, Florida; his grandchildren, Hunter B. Harp (Brittany), Cpt. Tyler B. Harp, MD (Raven), David Compton (Jamie), Melissa Lahm (Ken), and Mark Compton (Gretchen); his great-grandchildren, Harlow Harp, Jessica Harp, Ridley Compton, Peter Harp, Kylie Compton, and Ella Rose Harp.
Mr. Harp was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Revere Harp and Beulah Mathis Harp; and his brother, Louie J. Harp.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests that no flowers be sent, but instead, a contribution made to Gideons International, PO Box 10, Kevil, KY 42053; or any charity of your choosing.
