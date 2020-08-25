WINCHESTER — Paul Pippin, 79, of Winchester, formerly of Lone Oak, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Paul was a former member of the Lone Oak Baptist Church and a 1960 graduate of Lone Oak High School.
Survivors include his wife, Melba Curry Pippin; one son, Adrian (Mandi) Pippin; and one daughter, Cathy (Bob) VanBruggen; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one uncle, Ned (Mary) Buchanan of Lone Oak.
Preceding in death were parents, James E. Pippin and Meleese Buchanan Pippin; one sister, Neva “Beth” Few and one grandson.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in Winchester.
Local arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
