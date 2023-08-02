METROPOLIS, Ill. — Paul M. Hornback, 61, of Metropolis, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Henderson Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Paul was united in marriage to Jayme Howard on Nov. 4, 1995. He worked for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company for 25 years.
Paul is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jayme Hornback; sons, Zachary Alan James, Ethan Paul Hornback and Chris Hornback; brothers, Danny Hornback (Kris), Bobby Hornback and Mark Hornback (Rachelle); brother-in-law, Mark Howard (Doreen); sister-in-law, Julie Sawyers (Jackie); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee and Mary E. (Johnston) Hornback.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday evening, Aug. 4, 2023, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given in Paul’s name to the Christopher Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Pallbearers will be Joe Hornback, Justin Hornback, Matthew Hornback, Gary Cooper, Kollan Shaw and Kenneth Betts.
Honorary bearers will be Shane Hardman, Patrick Oswald, Matthew Thomasson, Jason Robbins, Ryan Fox, Angel Duran, Todd Day and Charlie Scheer.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Hornback as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.