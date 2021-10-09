BOAZ — Paul Louis Wurth, 84, of Boaz, died at 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Stonecreek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah.

He was born in Paducah on Aug. 27, 1937, to the late Firman A. Wurth and Mary Eloise Neighoff Wurth.

Paul was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He retired from P&L Railroad formerly Illinois Central Railroad after 43 years of service. His greatest treasure was his wife of nearly 61 years. Although Alzheimers took many of his memories, his love for his wife never diminished. He raised his family to put God first, family second and everything else would follow.

Paul is survived by his wife of 61 years, Martha Jean Calhoun Wurth; three daughters, Janice (Perry Johnson) Brookshire of Gilbertsville, Kim Miller of Boaz and Jackie Wurth of Paducah; three sons, Michael Wayne Wurth of Boaz, Brian Keith (Sheliah) Wurth of Granite Falls, North Carolina, and Roger Dale Wurth of Hickory, North Carolina; five sisters, Martha O’Neill of Metropolis, Illinois, Dorothy Wurth of Boaz, Mary (Ron) Neihoff of Boaz, Phyllis (Kenny) Walter of Boaz and Judy Ayers of Paducah; four brothers, Richard (Betty) Wurth of Boaz, Bill Wurth of Hickory, Earl Wurth of Paducah and Cletus Wurth, of Boaz; fourteen grandchildren, Christina (Chevy) Simmons of Paducah, Amanda (Stephen) Wurth of Paducah, Rebecca (Justin) Brookshire-Doss of Boaz, Jake (Haley) Brookshire of Boaz, Destiny Wurth of Granite Falls, North Carolina, Ashley (Giovanni) Briguglio, of Mayfield, Alana Miller of Clarksville, Tennessee, Alex Miller of Boaz, Cole Wurth of Portland, Oregon, Noah Wurth of Portland, Oregon, Ty Wurth of Hickory, Kinley Wurth of Hickory, Jeremy Wurth of Reidland and Mary Wurth of Paducah; three step-grandchildren, Shea Lail of Granite Falls, North Carolina, Ariel Smith of Granite Falls, North Carolina and Kaitlin Driskoll of Hickory, North Carolina; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Wurth; brother, Terry Wurth; son-in-law, Jay Miller; and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Rev. Bruce Fogel officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 6705 Old US Highway 45 South, Paducah, KY 42003 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Oct 11
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, October 11, 2021
12:00PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
6705 Old Hwy 45 South
Paducah, KY 42003
Oct 11
Visitation
Monday, October 11, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
6705 Old Hwy 45 South
Paducah, KY 42003
