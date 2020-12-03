FANCY FARM — Paul Leo Walsh, 89, of Fancy Farm, passed away at 4:27 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Mills Health & Rehab Facility in Mayfield.
He was a member of the St. Jerome Catholic Church, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War; and a retired maintenance man.
He is survived by his three daughters, Angie (Joe) Burgess of Mayfield, Joni (Russ) Magness of Reidland, and Becca Walsh of St. Petersburg, Florida; his one son, Pat (Lisa) Walsh of Frankfort; six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Edna Walsh; second wife, Faye Walsh; four brothers; four sisters; one grandson, Kyle Burgess; one granddaughter, Candice Payne; and his parents, John Joseph & Clara Elizabeth Enright Walsh.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
