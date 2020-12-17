Paul Jackson Floyd, Sr., 75, of Paducah passed away at 10:35 a.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Floyd was a dispatcher for the river industry, former owner of a towboat company, of the Pentecostal faith, and an avid Kentucky Basketball Fan.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Floyd of Paducah; one son, Paul Floyd Jr. of Paducah; one daughter, Paula J. (Lester Crass) Eades of Paducah; one brother, David Floyd of Paducah; one sister, Charlotte (Bobby) Norwood of Paducah; five grandchildren, Chris, Dustin, Patty, Michelle, Trey; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Henry Floyd and Martha G. (Graham) Floyd; two brothers; two sisters.
Memorial services to be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
