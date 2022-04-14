Paul “Huggy” Edwin Solomon, of Paducah, passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday, April 10, 2022.
He was born in Alton, Illinois, on March 11, 1948. He was an avid Eagle Scout and achieved perfect attendance throughout school before graduating form Reidland High School. Paul was very intense and passionate during all his years on this earth and never met a stranger. At 19, he began an apprenticeship as a pipefitter with Local 184 and became a skilled, lifelong pipefitter/welder. He valued hard work and took pride in his work ethic. He had a tremendous heart and would help family fix cars and in any other way he could. Paul was very competitive and enjoyed playing tennis and racquetball and if you asked him, he never lost a game. Once he had children, he turned to coaching and helped teach them in multiple sports. He also enjoyed playing Rook, but if he ever lost it would be all his partner’s fault. One saying of his that will stick with his family forever is “if you’re gonna be a bear, be a grizzly.”
Paul is survived by his wife of almost 43 years, Debbie; two daughters, Marcey Simmons and Melissa Bobbitt of Paducah, Kentucky; two sons, Matthew (Denise) Solomon and Michael (Tabatha) Solomon of Paducah, Kentucky; grandchildren, Taylor, Mikayala, Karsyn, Mia, and Malana; and two sisters.
Preceding Paul in death were his parents, one son, two brothers, and a sister.
A visitation for Paul will be held Friday, April 15, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home. Funeral services for Paul will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Kenton Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
