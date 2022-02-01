BENTON — Paul Wayne Henson, 84 of Benton, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.

He retired after 42 years of service as a foreman with the Kentucky Department of Forestry. He worked with his daughter at Marquita’s Place as cashier for 16 years. He was a member of New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Jean (Castleberry) Henson, of Benton; son, Jeff Henson, Benton; daughter, Ginger Henson, of Benton; brother, Donnie Henson, of Benton; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters. His parents were Edmon Franklin and Lala (Nimmo) Henson.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home, Benton with Rev. Scott Penick officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Horn Cemetery, Benton.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.

