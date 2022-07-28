Paul E. Feldsien Jr., 89, of Paducah, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at Providence Pointe Healthcare.
He worked at B.F. Goodrich in Calvert City for over 30 years. He served our country as a captain in the United States Army Reserves. He was a member of First Christian Church in Paducah.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jane (Fields) Feldsien of Paducah; son, Paul E. Feldsien, III, of Paducah; two daughters, Elizabeth Murphy of Littleton, Colorado, and Caroline Held of Bonita Springs, Florida; brother, Ron Feldsien of Loveland, Colorado; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents were Paul Edward Feldsien, Sr. and Marian Rose (Carr) Feldsien.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. — noon Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. A memorial service will begin at noon at the funeral home. Rev. Jae Gottman will be officiating.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Paducah Lions Club.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Feldsien, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
