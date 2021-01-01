Paul E. Durbin, 86, of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at his home.
Paul was born on Jan. 27, 1934 in Paducah, to the late James and Dora Durbin. He was the retired owner of Durbin’s 45 Liquors.
Paul was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid and accomplished pool player who liked to hunt and enjoyed spending his summers at Kentucky Lake. He loved to entertain and always strived to make others happy.
Paul will be remembered as being a generous, happy and fun loving man. He never met a stranger and had a strong love for his family.
Paul is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rose Seitz Durbin; his daughter, Cindy Liner (Rick) of Kevil; his two sons, Eddie Durbin (Rhonda) of Paducah and Mark Durbin (Lori) of Paducah; one sister, Edith Wurth of Paducah; two brothers, Lawrence Durbin (Dorothy Marie) of Paducah and Bennie Durbin (Doris) of Paducah; six grandchildren, Shane Durbin, Samantha Finke, Aaron Liner, Jessica Kahre, Alyssa Durbin and Cameron Durbin; and seven great-grandchildren, Emma Durbin, Ayden Kahre, Eli Kahre, Owen Kahre, Isley Kahre, Amilia Kahre and Brayden Liner; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Pearl Vinson, Sister Dorothy Marie Durbin, Sister Jean Mary Durbin, Mary Charles Markell and Deva Shoulta; and two brothers, Richard Durbin and James Alton Durbin.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Rev. Bruce Fogle officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 6705 Mayfield Road, Paducah, KY 42003 or Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery, 8564 Crisp Road, Whitesville, KY 42378.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, leave a message for the family or light a sympathy candle.
