Paul E. Anderson, 87, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at his residence.
Paul was born on Nov. 30, 1933, in Paducah to Paul B. and Gertie Wilkins Anderson. He married the love of his life, Norma Jean Goin Anderson, on May 8, 1952. Paul was an active member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church, where he was a deacon for more than 50 years and a door greeter in addition to helping with filling Christmas boxes. He was a volunteer fire fighter with the Lone Oak Fire Department. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all he met. Paul enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling, but his favorite hobby was going to every yard sale and flea market he could find.
Paul is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean Anderson; two sons, Steven Anderson of Santa Rosa, California, and David Wayne Anderson of Paducah; one sister, Patricia Hammonds of Paducah; one brother, Jerry Lee (Sherri) Anderson of Paducah; and one grandson, Eric Anderson of Clearwater, California.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother and his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Lone Oak First Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Martin and Dr. Dan Summerlin officiating. Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Lone Oak First Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Lone Oak First Baptist Church Building Fund. 3601 Lone Oak Road Paducah, KY 42003.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
