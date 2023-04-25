MURRAY — Paul Darold Keller, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born on January 30, 1945, in Seattle, Washington, to Paul Darold and Louise Watkins Keller. Mr. Keller was a 1963 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School, where he received All-State Honors in football in 1962. In 1965, Mr. Keller transferred to the University of Kentucky. While attending the University of Kentucky he earned his bachelor’s degree and then went to graduate from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 1969.
It was at the University of Kentucky Darold met the eventual love of his life, Donna (Grewe) Sept. 7, 1966. The two got engaged on Nov. 3, 1967, and later married on June 1, 1968.
Mr. Keller began work as a Pharmacist at the Houston-McDevitt Clinic Pharmacy in 1970, where he remained until 1976. In 1978, Mr. Keller took his family to Paducah, Kentucky, where he opened Keller Drugs in the old Baird Drugs Building. Mr. Keller eventually sold his business, choosing to return to Murray in 1982 with his family.
Mr. Keller served locally as a pharmacist, most notably as the director of the Murray-Calloway Hospital Pharmacy.
An avid sports enthusiast, he loved attending many basketball and football games at his Alma Mater, the University of Kentucky, with friends and family.
He was also an avid golfer. He truly loved playing golf and socializing with his many friends at the Murray Country Club where he served as a board member.
Darold enjoyed people and he had a natural way of making everyone he met feel welcome and loved. His charm and wit were delightful, his kindness and willingness to serve others were infectious.
Darold worked at the Shriners Hospital in Lexington, and the Angel Clinic in Murray. He was a part of the Leadership of Murray Class of 1990, was a lifetime member of the University of Kentucky Alumni Association, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
He loved his wife of 54 years, Donna; two sons and their families, Todd Keller and wife Brigitte Keller of Murray, and Brent Keller and wife Brenna of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; as well as his grandchildren, Kennedy Dawn Keller, Camila Luiza Keller, Emiliana Luiza Keller, and Paxton Daniel Keller.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glenn Orr officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar Street, Suite A, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
