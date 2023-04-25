MURRAY — Paul Darold Keller, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.

He was born on January 30, 1945, in Seattle, Washington, to Paul Darold and Louise Watkins Keller. Mr. Keller was a 1963 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School, where he received All-State Honors in football in 1962. In 1965, Mr. Keller transferred to the University of Kentucky. While attending the University of Kentucky he earned his bachelor’s degree and then went to graduate from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 1969.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Keller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In