Paul Harrison Cornwell Sr., 57, of Paducah, died on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Surviving are two children, Paul Harrison Cornwell Jr. of Florida and Faith Hope Strickland of Tennessee; two stepdaughters, Ashley Linville-Long and Amanda Dixon; two sisters, Laura Cornwell and Mary Noles; one brother, Thomas Noles; and several grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Paul Cornwell and Donna Green Cornwell.
He will be cremated, and no services will be held.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
