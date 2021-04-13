Paul Bell Sr., 74, of Paducah, died at 10:13 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Bell was a member of Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church. He retired after 30 years of service as a heavy equipment operator with the Tennessee Valley Authority.
He is survived by two sons, Paul Bell Jr. of Paducah and Juan Bell of Phoenix; a daughter, Crystal Thompson of Paducah; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Billy Joe Bell and James E. Bell Sr., all of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lessie Mae Johnson Bell; three brothers; and a sister. His parents were Clarence Bell and Birdie Lucille Mitchell Bell.
Services have been scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with the Revs. Bennie Heady and James L. Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends also may call from 11 a.m to the funeral hour Wednesday at the church.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may leave online condolences and light a candle at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.