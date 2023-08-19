SEDONA, Ariz. — Paul Barnes was born in Benton, Kentucky, on Aug. 14, 1931, as one of six children. He died peacefully on July 26, 2023, in his home in Sedona, with his daughter and wife by his side.
Paul served in the Army and Air Force for 21 years. He retired from the military in 1971. He worked for Ashton Security in Calvert City until he was 71 years old.
He received the Honor of Kentucky Colonel in the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels in 1971.
Paul lived an honorable life and had an exceptionally generous spirit. After losing his father at a young age, he felt it was his job to provide for his mother, Rose, and his younger brother, Carl Hermon, which is why he enlisted in the military. His wish had always been to win the lottery to provide for his family and lessen everyone’s worries. He loved telling stories. Paul had a terrific sense of humor, enjoyed laughing and always made people laugh.
Even in his final days, his mind was exceptionally sharp and he was keenly aware of world politics and enjoyed watching the news. However, his favorite was the nature shows and his real live view of the glorious vibrant birds right outside his picture window in the large 100-year-old Mulberry tree. He loved to learn new things and was always reading. He was wise and always gave good advice. He loved to have visitors, especially his brother, cousins and grandchildren; and was exceptionally appreciative of everyone who he loved dearly.
Paul Barnes was preceded in death by his parents, George R. Barnes and Rose Darnall Barnes McDonald Peck, his brothers, John Ed Barnes, Charles Ray “Buddy” Barnes, and Joe Pete Barnes; and his sister, Martha Kathleen Cox.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Micha Barnes; his son, Paul Michael Barnes and wife Heather Glenn Barnes and his daughter, Veronica Wood and husband Frank Wood of League City, Texas. Paul Barnes had several grandchildren, who all miss him dearly. They are Glenna Rose Barnes, Michael Glenn “MG” Barne, Robert David Proctor and Kenneth Wayne Proctor of Texas. He had two great-grandkids, Vladimir Samuel Proctor and Gabriel Vaden Proctor of Montana. He is also survived by his brother, Carl Hermon McDonald and his wife Paula. He had several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the Barnes family are intending to plant 92 trees in different locations across the U.S. in Paul’s honor. Although he passed a few weeks prior to turning 92, we intend to honor his 92 years. If you would like to donate to this effort, please Venmo @Michael-Barnes-328.
For guest book signing and memory sharing, please visit the Collier Funeral Home online. To add to the tree planting effort and count, let us know on the guest book if you plan to plant a tree at your home.
