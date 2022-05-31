Patty Jean (Sanders) Shannon, 78, of Paducah, passed away at 11:54 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Patty was born in Paducah on Sept. 19, 1943. Her parents were Ruth and Mack Sanders. She graduated with Honors from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1961 and graduated from PJC in 1963.
She married Bill Shannon on June 8, 1963, and they started their marriage together by moving to Washington, DC, where Patty worked as a secretary in the Department of Health and Human Services. After a few months, Patty and Bill returned to Paducah and Patty went to work for attorney Earl Shoup. She started her family in 1965 with the birth of her son. Kevin, and was a stay-at-home mom until her daughter, Dana, started elementary school. At that time Patty returned to PCC and graduated with a nursing degree, becoming a registered nurse. She worked in Surgery at Western Baptist Hospital and then was director of nursing at the Red Cross. After leaving Red Cross, She worked in dermatology for Drs. Parrott, McMillan and Case over a 26 span. She retired in 2005, and spent the next 17 years doing “whatever she wanted.”
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Gill Shannon; children, Kevin Shannon (Angie) of Paducah and Dana Hendricks (Hal) Of Vestavia Hills, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Andee Shannon, Mack Shannon (Courtney), Molly Shannon, Lara Shannon, Shannon Hendricks, Emmie Hendricks and Hugh Hendricks. She is also survived by a great grandson, Everett Shannon and a remarkably special cousin, Hilda Wright; husband Norwood Wright.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Mack Sanders.
Patty was a longtime member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church, Faith Sunday School Class, and Open Bible Life Group. As a young woman, she was a member of Paducah’s Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She also enjoyed camping with friends and family. Patty loved watching most sporting events and attending when her children or grandchildren were involved. She loved being a part of the Corvette Club and going on family vacations to the beach. Patty loved her family, especially the grandchildren and her great grandson. Patty had a love for animals, especially her rag doll cat, Sadie.
Special thanks to Dr. Lee Titsworth, who performed surgery on Patty in April and May of last year that provided her a better quality of life.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday June 2, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes with Reverend Bob Martin officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Wednesday June 1, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner Orr Funeral Homes.
Expressions of sympathy be made to the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001; or Lone Oak First Baptist Church Building Fund, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
