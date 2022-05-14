MARION — Patty (Adams) Travis, 91, of Marion, passed away at her home in Paducah, on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Patty will forever be remembered for her exuberance, kindness, selflessness, and sense of humor. She was the foundation of her family, a perpetual source of love and strength to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a devoted mother who cherished her children and worked relentlessly to ensure they prospered. Patty brought brightness and positivity into this world and she will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Patty was passionate about gardening and experienced serenity digging in the soil and cultivating the beautiful flowers and plants surrounding her home. As a voracious reader, she always had a book in her hands. Patty was an excellent cook who specialized in Southern fare.
Patty is survived by her four children, Julie (Ronnie) Lowery, Leslie Adams, Barbara Butler, and Peggy (David) Denham; She is survived by her six grandchildren, Sarah (Brandon) Lowery-Rodacker, Ashley Betts, Kyle Denham, Becca (Jackson) Coursey, Amanda Denham, and Rachel (Jack) Kelle; and three great grandchildren, Cillian Betts, Rylan Denham, and Jaxson Denham.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alan and Willie (Yandall) Babb; her sisters, Dotty (Babb) Whiteman and Betty (Babb) Taylor; and her loving husband of 28 years, Douglas Travis.
A private family celebration of Patty’s life will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
