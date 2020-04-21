MAYFIELD — Patti Jean Choate, 90 of Mayfield formerly of Clinton passed away at 11:28 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mayfield and retired from Brown’s Shoe Company.
She is survived by two sons, Tim Choate of Mayfield and Eddie Choate of Benton; three grandchildren, Greg Adams, Zach (Katelyn) Choate and Leslye Choate; two great-grandchildren, Shavanah Briggs and Anna Wilkins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Edd Choate Jr.; her parents, Byrd and Rebecca Via Watts; two grandsons, Edward Eric Choate and Glen Wayne Wilkins, two sisters, Faye Floyd and Eloise Jackson; and one brother, Harry Watts.
Private family graveside services will be held at a later date with Rev. Joey Reed officiating, burial will take place at the Shiloh Cemetery in Hickman County.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.