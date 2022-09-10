Patsy Terry Reasons Slayden, 86, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah.

Patsy attended Arlington Methodist Church. She worked for many years at CTS and also in the maintenance department of Forest Hills Housing Project. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, going to flea markets and doing projects with her local homemaker’s group. She served as President of the Milburn Homemakers Club for several years.

Service information

Sep 12
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, September 12, 2022
10:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington
501 Walnut Street
Arlington, KY 42021
Sep 11
Visitation
Sunday, September 11, 2022
1:00PM-4:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington
501 Walnut Street
Arlington, KY 42021
