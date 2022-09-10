Patsy Terry Reasons Slayden, 86, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah.
Patsy attended Arlington Methodist Church. She worked for many years at CTS and also in the maintenance department of Forest Hills Housing Project. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, going to flea markets and doing projects with her local homemaker’s group. She served as President of the Milburn Homemakers Club for several years.
Mrs. Slayden is survived by her husband of 43 years, Warren Slayden of Paducah; her brother, Leon (Anna) Terry of Mayfield; her daughters, Karen Reasons (Terry) Latham of Calvert City, Lucretia Reasons (Alan Drescher) Johnson of Frankfort, and Velina Reasons (Jerry) Stone of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; her son, Marcus Reasons of Ledbetter; step-son, Kevin (Sandy) Slayden of Arlington.
Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren, Charity (Mark) Grubbs of Calvert City, Shanan (Will) Nielson of Cody, Wyoming, Katrina Reasons and Travis Reasons of Ledbetter, Zachary Hagan of Richmond, Candace (Andrew) Smith of Lexington, Quentin (Janice) Johnson of San Diego, California; step-children, Brian (Shelly) Denton of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Sam Denton of Milburn, Casey Slayden of Arlington and Jessica Burgess of Fulton; five great-grandchildren and five step-great grandchildren.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, M.G. and Eulene Terry; brother, Bobby Terry; daughter-in-law, Kathy Riley Reasons; step-daughter, Debra Slayden Denton and step son-in-law, Steve Denton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with Keith Osborne and Glen Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 2 — 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Patsy Slayden to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. You may leave a “Hug From Home”, a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
To send flowers to the family of Patsy Slayden, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.